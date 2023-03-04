Former Chillicothe Police officer faces 3 felony counts of theft in Livingston County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A former Chillicothe Police officer faces three felony counts in Livingston County of stealing $750 or more following an investigation by the Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Bond for 39-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens of Brookfield was amended March 2nd to $30,000 cash or 10% deposit with the court. Conditions include Supervision Services and that he may not possess a firearm for any reason. Bond was previously $30,000 cash only with bond supervision by Supervision Services.

The court sustained a motion for a change of judge March 1st, and the case was assigned to Daviess County Associate Circuit Court Judge Daren Adkins. The case was previously assigned to Caldwell County Associate Circuit Court Judge Jason Kanoy. A preliminary hearing for Stephens is set in Livingston County for March 16th. The special prosecutor for the case is Brady Kopek of Caldwell County.

A probable cause statement accuses Stephens of stealing $2,103 cash and two handguns from the Chillicothe Police Department evidence room while he was employed as an evidence officer. The Ruger Blackhawk .41 mag and Ruger SP101. 357 were allegedly pawned for money at a pawn shop in Chillicothe.

The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control initiated an investigation in October at the request of the Chillicothe Police.

(Photo Brookfield Police Department)

