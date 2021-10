Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Cameron girl received minor injuries in a rollover accident Monday morning five miles northwest of Cameron.

The 16-year-old girl was taken by a private vehicle to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled off the west side of Southeast Irwin Road and overturned into a creek.

Vehicle damage was extensive in the 7 am Monday accident and the report indicated she was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol does not release names of those under 18-years-old.

Related