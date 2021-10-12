Marceline woman injured in Monday crash on Route WW

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Marceline woman was injured Monday afternoon when the car she was driving traveled off a lettered route, struck a ditch and utility pole on Linn County Route WW one mile east of Marceline.

Forty-eight-year-old Erin Hand received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The car was extensively damaged in the accident and The report noted she was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Marceline Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Department, and Marceline first responders.

Related