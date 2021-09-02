Calamity Jane Days in Princeton set to begin September 17

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Calamity Jane Days will be held in Princeton September 17th through 19th. The Miss Calamity Jane Pageant will be held the weekend before.

The Miss Calamity Jane Pageant will be at the Princeton United Methodist Church September 11th at 7 o’clock at night. Spokesperson Amanda Mitchell says there are 11 contestants. They are Raynah Collins, Cheyenne Dinsmore, Makenzie Dunkin, Maddi Fisher, Becca Kile, Riley Moreno, Savannah Orndorff, Kohner Vanderpool, Jaylee Veatch, Avery Weber, and Melody Woods. The public can attend the pageant for free.

The 14th annual tractor cruise will start at the Mercer County Fair Barn the morning of September 17th. Coffee and donuts will be available at 7:30. Tractors will leave Princeton at 9 o’clock and arrive back at the Mercer County Fair Barn at 4:30 for an awards celebration. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will serve a barbecue meal at 5 o’clock, and the Real Beals will perform music. There will also be a fun horse show.

Various activities will be held September 18th, with things starting with the Rotary Breakfast at 7 o’clock. There will also be the Nancy Shew Walk, a baby show, the Danny Shew Art Show, and a kids parade. That afternoon will include a roping trick contest, the regular parade at 1 o’clock, the Battle of the Bands, an arm wrestling tournament, an alumni softball game, a kids pedal tractor pull, and frozen t-shirt and texting contests. A steak dinner will be served at the senior center from 5 to 7 o’clock that evening. A cornhole tournament will be held as well as a wine walk on the square at 6 o’clock.

Melodrama and shoot out gang performances will be at different times that Saturday. There will be music, including by Walter Plant, The Real Beals, the Doutharts, and Karl Schroder. Point of No Return will perform from 4:30 to 8 o’clock, and Hired Gun will perform from 8 to 11 o’clock that night.

Breakfast will be served at the senior center September 19th, starting at 7 o’clock. There will be a golf tournament and car show at 9 o’clock. Lunch will be served at the senior center from 10:30 to 2 o’clock. There will also be shoot out gang and melodrama performances and music by the Riker band.

Other activities planned for Calamity Jane Days in Princeton include food and craft vendors, blacksmith and beekeeping demonstrations, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a magic man, and Tom the Terrific Balloon Man.

More information on the event can be found on the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Related