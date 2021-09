Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An elderly woman from Braymer was taken to the hospital in Cameron after a trooper said the car she was driving left the end of Caldwell County Health Department parking lot and went down a steep embankment impacting the terrain at the bottom of the embankment.

Ninety-five-year-old Pearl Rogers of Braymer received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Vehicle damage was minor in the accident at Kingston early Wednesday afternoon. She was using a seat belt.

