Bucklin man charged with sex crimes against 13-year-old girl

A Bucklin man has been charged with two counts of felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse, with a person less than 14 years of age.

Twenty-five-year-old Jaren Tyler Hooten was charged following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and a forensic interview at the North Central Children’s Advocacy Center.

A probable cause statement from Victoria Fogarty with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was a 13-year-old girl. Hooten allegedly admitted to an incident in December or January while his wife was at work.

