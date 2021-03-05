Chillicothe Area Arts Council to host Rhonda Vincent in a “Meet & Greet Listening Party”

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council is set to host a “Meet & Greet Listening Party” with Rhonda Vincent on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

The event will be held at The First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1601 Bryan Street, in Chillicothe. Tickets are $25.00, and all tickets must be purchased in advance. Those attending will have the opportunity to listen to Rhonda’s latest recording and order her new release. Vincent will hold a question and answer session and sing some of her favorite songs as she accompanies herself with her guitar or mandolin.

There will be two sessions, with the first session beginning at 1 pm and the second session at 4 pm. A third session at 7 pm is possible if enough tickets are sold in advance. Doors will open 30 minutes before the events begin.

For more information, call the Arts Office at 660-646-1173

