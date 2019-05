A Brookfield man was hurt early Sunday when the motorcycle he was operating hit a deer north of Laclede.

Forty-year-old Steven Gillespie was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries.

The accident happened one mile north of Laclede on Highway 5 when the southbound motorcycle hit the deer and overturned ejecting Gillespie from the bike.

The motorcycle was extensively damaged and Gillespie was wearing safety equipment.