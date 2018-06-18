Brookfield man arrested on alleged animal abuse; eleven animals seized

Brookfield police report the arrest of 41-year-old William Coyle of Brookfield Friday night following an investigation into a report of alleged animal abuse.

Officers recovered eleven animals from a residence in the 100 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue in Brookfield. The animals’ welfare was being evaluated and information was to be forwarded to the Linn County prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges. Police report Coyle was given an Associate Circuit Court summons accusing him of animal neglect.

The Brookfield Police Department was assisted by the Linn County Animal Shelter.

