Trucker life-flighted after big rig hits embankment

A truck driver received serious injuries when the Freightliner he was driving traveled off Highway 169 south of Grant City. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Berndt of St. James, Minnesota was flown by medical helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon two miles south of Grant City when the northbound truck went off the left side of Highway 169, across the pavement, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit an embankment.

The truck was demolished and Berndt was wearing a seatbelt.

