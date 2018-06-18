Head-on crash near Browning injures two

Browning and Purdin residents were hurt Saturday afternoon in the head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of Browning.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Taylor Coram of Browning, was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. A passenger in the pickup, 20-year-old Brittany Hollon of Purdin, was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 27-year-old Brandon Sheppard of Purdin, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened three miles south of Browning on Essex Drive when the vehicles collided head-on near the crest of a hill. Both drivers had crossed the center portion of the road. Both vehicles were demolished and the patrol reports none of the three occupants were wearing a safety equipment.

