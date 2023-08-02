Bright Futures Trenton awarded 2023 Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce “Organization of the Year”

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has named Bright Futures Trenton as the recipient of the 2023 Organization of the Year Award. This award recognizes the outstanding efforts of the community-based initiative in providing essential resources and support to children and youth in the Trenton area.

Established locally in April 2017 with financial assistance from the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri, Bright Futures Trenton operates as a 501(c)(3) organization, dedicated to ensuring the success of young students in all school districts within Grundy County. The initiative focuses on fostering relationships and forming partnerships to address the physical, emotional, and social needs of the students.

Through a range of initiatives such as “Beds for Bulldogs,” “Pass the Pride,” “Work for Success,” and “Lunch Buddies,” Bright Futures Trenton has positively impacted hundreds of students in need. The annual “Back to School” event held every August equips students with essential supplies like school materials, hygiene products, shoes, clothing, and even haircuts, setting them up for success in the new academic year.

The organization’s latest endeavor, “Food Pals,” has replaced the former Backpack Buddies program. This new program aims to serve students of all grade levels, offering a monthly supply of food staples. Open to all school districts within Grundy County, “Food Pals” is made possible through a combination of monetary contributions and food item donations.

An essential aspect of Bright Futures Trenton’s success is its reliance on a dedicated team of volunteers. Terri Critten and Lynn Griffin, both retired Trenton R-9 personnel, serve as the volunteer coordinators. Working closely with the Bright Futures Trenton Advisory Board, Building Level Site Councils, and the community, they ensure the organization’s mission is carried out effectively. Contributions from individuals, organizations, businesses, and churches have played a significant role in making the Bright Futures Trenton program a resounding success, and the initiative welcomes additional volunteers to join their cause.

Bright Futures Trenton’s commitment to providing for the well-being and education of children and youth in the Trenton area has not gone unnoticed. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the profound impact the organization has had on the community, making it a deserving recipient of this year’s Organization of the Year Award.

As the community continues to face new challenges, Bright Futures Trenton remains steadfast in its mission to create a brighter future for all students, demonstrating the power of collective action and generosity in bringing positive change.

