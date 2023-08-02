Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce names Barnes Greenhouses 2023 “Business of the Year”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One of Grundy County’s oldest businesses, Barnes Greenhouses, has been honored with the prestigious “Business of the Year” Award by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. The establishment, founded in 1890 by Elizabeth and Benjamin Barnes, is a cherished gem of the local community and has been an integral part of the town’s business landscape for over 130 years. From the beautiful flowers adorning the streets of downtown Trenton to the stunning floral displays at the Missouri Day Festival in October, Barnes Greenhouses has been a steadfast supporter of its hometown.

Elizabeth and Benjamin Barnes started their greenhouse venture on Pleasant Plain, fueled by a grand vision and limited resources, however, their unwavering determination and hard work allowed the Barnes family to expand their tomato and flower operation, ensuring the continuity of a business that has supported generations of family members, enabling them to remain in the community and contribute to its growth.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the business experienced significant growth, establishing a presence in neighboring communities. During the 1960s, Barnes Greenhouses began selling its products through prominent chain stores such as Wilco’s, A&P, and Krogers, expanding its reach even further. With the increasing demand for their products, the greenhouse continued to grow, currently serving both wholesale and retail customers. They boast approximately 200 wholesale clients across eight states in the Midwest and cater to thousands of retail customers throughout the year. The spring shipping season runs from mid-March to late May, while fall production begins in May and extends through the summer, with shipping typically taking place in August and early September.

Throughout its history, family has remained an essential pillar of the business. In 1977, the late Donna Barnes Christy took over the reins from her parents, with her husband, Larry, joining the management team upon their marriage in 1989. The couple retired in 2011, passing the torch to a fifth generation of Barnes family members – Beth Boehner Mack, her husband, Mike, and Eric Christy. Even Beth’s children, Mackenzie and Thomas, have actively contributed to the business during Christmas breaks and summer vacations. Thoma’s wife, Tenna Roberts Mack, has also been involved, making their wedding in November 2021 a milestone event in greenhouse history. The dedicated team also includes Beth’s sisters, Becky Boehner and Brooke Boehner Boland, along with Eric’s wife, Connie, and his grandsons.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, in recognition of their unwavering commitment to the community and their remarkable success story, bestows the 2023 “Business of the Year” Award upon Barnes Greenhouses.

