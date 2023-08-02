State Farm Insurance, Dillon Harp, named “Up and Coming Business of the Year” by Trenton Chamber of Commerce

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State Farm Insurance – Dillon Harp, Agent, has been named the 2023 Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Up and Coming Business of the Year. After spending eight years in college admissions and higher education, the Chillicothe native made a career change and joined State Farm Insurance, opening his agency in Trenton in 2020. Dillon’s wife, Lora, works alongside him at the office, and together, they have become active members of the community.

Dillon is involved in various charitable activities, including fundraising for the Green Hills Animal Shelter and volunteering at the Grundy County Food Pantry and Green Hills Life Options. Additionally, he serves as a partner in the Main Street Trenton organization, a Trenton Chamber Ambassador, and a coach in the Green Hills Recreation Association. State Farm Insurance has recognized Dillon for his outstanding sales efforts, and he has been named to the Ambassador’s Club every year since he joined the business.

Lora is also a volunteer at the Animal Shelter and has served on the Rissler PTO Board for the past two years. She actively supports Green Hills Life Options and recently joined Chapter MN, PEO, an organization focused on promoting women’s education. Both Lora and Dillon are dedicated participants in Bright Futures Trenton.

Beyond their insurance agency and community involvement, the couple owns and operates the Sugar Shack food truck, which started as a hobby but quickly grew into a business. The truck can be spotted at various events around town, including the Main Street Trenton Farmers Market and the Mid-America Music Festival. Their offerings include gourmet shaved ice, homemade pies, and the popular “loaded pineapple.”

Dillon and Lora are proud parents to two children, Maverick (age 7) and Hudson (age 3). In the near future, they will be welcoming an exchange student from Italy into their family. Emma will be a senior at Trenton High School and will be joining them for the upcoming school year. The Harps are excited to extend their family and cultural experiences.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has recognized State Farm Insurance – Dillon Harp, Agent, for their exceptional contributions to the community and their dedication to making a positive impact. Congratulations to Dillon and Lora Harp on receiving this prestigious award as the Up and Coming Business of the Year for 2023.

