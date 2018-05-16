Bright Futures of Trenton to hold Back to School Even

Trenton Bright Futures will hold a one-day community Back to School event in August for all grade levels in the Trenton R-9 School District.

The event will include several activities involving a number of school and local organizations as well as the business community. The Trenton R-9 Back to School Event will be held August 9th. Open student enrollment will be held at the Trenton High School from 9 o’clock that morning to 4 o’clock that afternoon.

Parents will be able to enroll their children at that time no matter which building they will have classes in next school year. Parents will also be able to complete free and reduced lunch enrollment applications, make bus arrangements, pay fees for iPad use, and take care of other school-related business.

The Grundy County Health Department will provide free health screenings August 9th from 4 o’clock in the afternoon to 7 o’clock at night. The screenings will include vision, dental, and scoliosis. Height and weight measurements will be taken, and information will be provided on safety topics. School supplies will also be distributed. Students and parents participating in the health screenings will be eligible to take part in a cookout and pool party that evening at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center.

Local churches will provide gently used clothing and shoes to families in need and haircuts will also be offered.

The Bright Futures Committee invites other community organizations, businesses, and individuals to assist with the Back to School event. Resource and financial donations will be accepted, and volunteers are needed. Anyone wanting more information may contact Bright Futures Coordinator Terri Critten at [email protected].

More information will is also available on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...