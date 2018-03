A bridge maintenance project will close 280th Street at Interstate 35 in Harrison County next week.

Local maintenance crews will close 280th Street at the interstate bridge for routine maintenance work. The full closure of 280th Street will begin Monday, March 19 at approximately 8 a.m. will continue through March 22 at approximately 3 p.m.

During this road closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

