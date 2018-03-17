Lip Sync Competition, drawings and auction highlight Friday evening Chamber Banquet

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Dan Wiebers won the lip sync contest at the Chamber’s annual banquet Friday night.

Wiebers performed Brownville Station’s Smoking in the Boys Room in the first round against board of directors member Gary Jordan, who performed David Lee Roth’s Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody.

Chamber Ambassadors Andy Cox, Ally Gray, Linda Eads, Bonita Price, and Jeannie Griffin also won the first round of the lip sync contest with George Michael’s Wake Me Up Before You Go Go. Ambassadors Robin Chambers and Chad Boyd performed Ike and Tina Turner’s Proud Mary in the first round.

A random drawing determined Wiebers would perform Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing in the final round, and “Andy Cox and the Ambassadors” would perform Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

An auction and several drawings were held as well during the banquet. The auction item that sold for the most money was a Kansas City Royals Game Suite at Kauffman Stadium provided by CFM Insurance which sold for $2,200 and had a total value of $3,000.

Tim Michael won $153 from the 50/50 raffle and donated the money back to the Chamber. Lauhoff Jewelry held a drawing using a deck of playing cards with only 52 chances to win a man’s watch with Eric Hoffman proclaimed the winner of the drawing.

