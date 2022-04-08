Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month

The following students have been selected as April 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Sense of Humor.”
5th grade:
- Jerielle Stark, daughter of Michelle & Aaron Stark
- Ross Maloney, son of Bridget & Rob Maloney
6th grade:
- Addison Todd, daughter of Mercedes West & Derrick Todd
- Samuel Ledbetter, son Sabrina & Brent Burrows
7th grade:
- Alyxis Wood, granddaughter of Ruth & Michael Smith
- Logan Mehrhoff, son Melton Mehrhoff & Sarah Esterda
8th grade:
- Abi Woods, daughter of Heidi & Luke Woods
- Jace Wilson, son of Karen Cook & Phillip Wilson