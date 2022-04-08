Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following students have been selected as April 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Sense of Humor.”

5th grade:

Jerielle Stark, daughter of Michelle & Aaron Stark

Ross Maloney, son of Bridget & Rob Maloney

6th grade:

Addison Todd, daughter of Mercedes West & Derrick Todd

Samuel Ledbetter, son Sabrina & Brent Burrows

7th grade:

Alyxis Wood, granddaughter of Ruth & Michael Smith

Logan Mehrhoff, son Melton Mehrhoff & Sarah Esterda

8th grade:

Abi Woods, daughter of Heidi & Luke Woods

Jace Wilson, son of Karen Cook & Phillip Wilson

Related