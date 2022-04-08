Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month

April 8, 2022
TMS Students of the Month April 2022
The following students have been selected as April 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Sense of Humor.”

5th grade:

  • Jerielle Stark, daughter of Michelle & Aaron Stark
  • Ross Maloney, son of Bridget & Rob Maloney

6th grade:

  • Addison Todd, daughter of Mercedes West & Derrick Todd
  • Samuel Ledbetter, son Sabrina & Brent Burrows

7th grade:

  • Alyxis Wood, granddaughter of Ruth & Michael Smith
  • Logan Mehrhoff, son Melton Mehrhoff & Sarah Esterda

8th grade:

  • Abi Woods, daughter of Heidi & Luke Woods
  • Jace Wilson, son of Karen Cook & Phillip Wilson

 

TMS Students of the Month April 2022
Left-Right (5th, 6th, 7th, 8th) NOT Pictured – Jace Wilson (8th)
