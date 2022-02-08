Braymer man charged with murder of Wisconsin men granted continuance

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A motion for continuance has been granted for the Braymer man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two Wisconsin men in 2019.

Online court information shows a three-week jury trial is now scheduled to start for 27-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson in Johnson County on February 6th, 2023. A trial was previously to start June 6th of this year. A motion hearing is scheduled for March 21st.

Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting Nick and Justin Diemel, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning the bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

Related