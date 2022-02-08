Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board, Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approve zoning amendment and variance

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustments approved matters involving a zoning amendment and variance on February 7th.

Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira reports the Planning and Zoning Board approved a petition to amend the zoning at 1500 Third Street from P-1 Public to R-3 High-Density New Multi-Family Residential. The city-owned land is the site of the former prison. He says the city is preparing for a senior center in that location.

No one spoke against the zoning amendment, and the matter will go on to the Chillicothe City Council for final approval.

The Board of Adjustments approved a variance application by Kent and Clint Lauhoff to build a storage unit up to the property line at 10 Washington Street. Shira previously reported there are already storage units owned by the Lauhoffs in that area, and this would be an expansion. He says a woman from a neighboring business, The Carr Shoppe, spoke to the board and was worried about where the new building would be. After the matter was explained, Shira notes the woman seemed to be okay with the building of the storage unit.

The variance application will not need to go on to the Chillicothe City Council for final approval.

