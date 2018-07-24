Blood drive to be held at Wright Memorial Hospital

The Community Blood Center is the primary supplier of blood for local hospitals and has been serving Missouri and Kansas hospitals for more than 50 years.

The blood center needs to collect 580 pints of blood every day and over 140,000 pints annually to meet the needs of our local hospitals. An individual within the area that Community Blood Center serves needs a blood transfusion every 4 minutes.

Share your gift of life with local hospital patients who need it by donating at the next Community Blood Center blood drive. The blood drive will be held at Wright Memorial Hospital, Wednesday, July 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The drive will be located at 191 Iowa Blvd, Educational Center. To make an appointment online, visit esavealifenow.org and use Sponsor Code: wrightmemorial.

For additional details contact Elaina Head at 660.358.5711 or [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...