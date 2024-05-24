Share To Your Social Network

Billie Joe Bain, 93, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at his residence.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mr. Bain was born on April 17, 1931, in Brimson, Missouri, the son of Roscoe and Erciel Crigler Bain. He attended school in Brimson, Missouri, graduated from Gilman City High School in Missouri, attended Trenton Junior College for two years, and then graduated from Kirksville Teacher College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He taught high school in Mercer, Missouri, and was later employed by the Green Hills Community Action Agency of Trenton before retiring.

He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Air Force from December 21, 1951, to January 3, 1956.

On May 25, 1954, he was married to Bobbie Hoffman in Berlin, Germany. She preceded him in death on June 4, 1987. On May 2, 1988, he was married to Janice Lee Dunkin at Gallatin, Missouri. She preceded him in death on August 25, 2007.

His survivors include his long-time companion, Sharon Ann Harvey, of the home; one brother, Jack Bain and his wife Marilyn of Trenton, Missouri. Nieces who survive are Lori Kupsky, Kristi Woodward Bain, Catherine Gay Youngman, Lynn Daniels, Becky McAtee, and Terri Allen McCraner. A nephew, Tim Allen, also survives.

He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Robyn Hayden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, two sisters, Duane Olive Powell and Norma Jean Allen, and one brother, Lawrence Elwood Bain.

There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the North 65 Senior Center.

