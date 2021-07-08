Bethany woman missing since early May found

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Bethany Police Department reports a woman missing from Bethany since May 10 has been found safe. No other information was provided about how 23-year-old Jacquelyn (Jacy) Deaver was found.

The police previously reported she apparently left an assisted facility on foot with little property. She was said to be disoriented and confused, be street smart, and keep mostly to herself.

It was reported in May that Deaver had family in the Kansas City area and extended family in Texas. The Bethany Police Department also noted at that time that she could have been en route to Colorado and had spent time in Arkansas.

