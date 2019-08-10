Bethany woman arrested on allegation of narcotic theft at Sunnyview Nursing Home

A Bethany woman accused of stealing narcotics from Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton was arrested on Thursday.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Ashley Nichole Malott has been charged with felony stealing—controlled substance or methamphetamine manufacturing material. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Court documents accuse Malott of appropriating a fentanyl patch possessed by Sunnyview Nursing Home and owned by a resident without consent of Sunnyview and/or the resident.