Bethany man charged in Grundy County with auto theft

A Bethany man has been charged in Grundy County with felony stealing—motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 51-year-old Keith Larson was picked up at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on March 30 and is to be held without bond. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 13th.

Court documents accuse Larson of appropriating a 2006 Dodge Charger owned by Ninth Street Auto in November with the purpose to deprive the business thereof by deceit in that Larson represented to Ninth Street Auto that he was going to test drive the vehicle, and that representation was false.

Court information indicates he is punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that he has been convicted of two or more felonies committed at different times. Those include in Greene County in August 2018 of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance and in Jasper County in March 2018 of possession of a forging instrument.

