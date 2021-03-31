Trenton High School Key Club to offer “Kiss Cups” to “Kiss the Seniors Goodbye”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Key Club is offering parents, grandparents, and friends of high school seniors an opportunity to recognize the students with the Kiss the Seniors Goodbye fundraiser.

A 16-ounce cup filled with Hershey Kisses and best wishes for a successful future can be purchased for $6.

Orders are due by May 3rd, and supplies are limited. Key Club members will deliver the Kiss ’Em Goodbye cups to seniors on May 6th.

Orders will be electronically submitted, and invoices will be received by email. Electronic invoices may be paid by debit or credit cards. Persons wanting to pay by check should respond to the email and mail a check to THS Key Club at 1415 Oklahoma Avenue, Trenton, Missouri 64683.

Anyone wishing to place an order may contact Key Club Sponsor Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966 or 635-0596. Order forms can be found on the Trenton R-9 website and the Trenton High School Key Club Facebook page.

