Bearing failure sparks fire in hay field east of Humphreys

The Galt Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.

Terry Wynne with the fire department reports a bearing went out on a hay baler and caught the grass on fire a few miles east of Humphreys causing approximately 10 acres of grass and several bales of hay to burn. The fire department unrolled the bales of hay while fighting the fire in order to bring the fire under control.

Wynne notes Sullivan County was originally called to help but was asked to turn around when it was determined Galt Fire did not need assistance. Firefighters were at the scene about two hours.

