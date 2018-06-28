Two defendants given jail time after reporting inability to pay fines

Among cases in Grundy County Circuit Court, two defendants were given jail time once they reported they were unable to pay money they owed.

Spickard resident Trace Blozvich appeared in court regarding the balances due from fines and court costs imposed for speeding, driving without a valid license, a seat belt violation, and operating a vehicle for which financial responsibility was not maintained.

Blozvich was also accused of the purchase or attempted purchase of liquor by a minor and was arrested last November 5th. Online information says the court has converted the balance due to a total of 96 days in the Grundy County Detention Center.

Trenton resident Ashley Hale reported she was unable to pay the balance due on two misdemeanor counts of stealing. The amounts owed were converted by the court to 45 days in jail with credit given for serving 20 of those days.

