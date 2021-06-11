Authorities report the arrest of two individuals, another remanded to custody of Grundy County Sheriff

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two individuals on June 10 and another individual being remanded to the custody of the sheriff.

Twenty-six-year-old Samantha Katherine Persell of Kirksville has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine or methamphetamine, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Her bond is $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 22.

Court documents accuse Persell of possessing methamphetamine on June 10 as well as hypodermic needles with the intent to use them to inject or introduce amphetamine, methamphetamine, or any of their analogs into the human body. She is also accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Twenty-year-old Nathan Wayne Hinkle of Trenton had a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation on felony charges of stealing a firearm, explosive weapon, or ammonium nitrate and stealing $750 or more. His bond is $5,000 cash only. He was remanded to the sheriff’s custody in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 10 and is next scheduled for court on July 15.

Court documents accuse Hinkle of acting in concert with Zane Rottman in August 2019 in appropriating a Glock 40 caliber firearm owned by Carlin Rorebeck without consent. Hinkle is also accused of appropriating United States currency and multiple items with a value of at least $750 without consent of the owners, Rorebeck, Marc Gardner, Rodney Roberts, Brandy Roberts, Dakota Banks, Kohner Geyer, Destiny Sanders, Colbi Riley, Kayla Hyer, and one other person.

Thirty-two-year-old Ashley Rose Tharp of Galt was arrested on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation of felony stealing $750 or more. Her bond is $2,500 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 15.

Court documents accuse Tharp of appropriating $6,178.92 owned by Casey’s Convenience Store in November 2020 without consent.

Related