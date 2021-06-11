Gallatin man injured in rollover crash; accused of DWI and leaving the scene of an accident

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin man sustained minor injuries when he lost control of a pickup truck. The vehicle overturned one mile south of Jamesport on Friday morning, June 11. He was later arrested on several allegations.

Twenty-three-year-old Daniel Butts drove himself to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 190 before it ran off the east side of the road and overturned. Moderate damage was reported for the truck.

The Patrol notes Butts wore a safety device.

He was arrested and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

Related