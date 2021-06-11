Gallatin man injured in rollover crash; accused of DWI and leaving the scene of an accident

Local News June 11, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin man sustained minor injuries when he lost control of a pickup truck. The vehicle overturned one mile south of Jamesport on Friday morning, June 11. He was later arrested on several allegations.

Twenty-three-year-old Daniel Butts drove himself to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 190 before it ran off the east side of the road and overturned. Moderate damage was reported for the truck.

The Patrol notes Butts wore a safety device.

He was arrested and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

Post Views: 305
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.