Audio: Trump pardons ex-U.S. Congressman who lived in northeast Missouri

Former President Donald Trump has granted a partial pardon to a former U.S. Congressman from the state of California who lived in Missouri for many years.

Randy “Duke” Cunningham, a Republican from the Shelbina and Columbia areas, served in Congress for 14 years until 2005. He resigned after pleading guilty to receiving $2 million in bribes for lavish meals, fancy trips, cash from defense contractors, and other gifts. He served eight years in prison – the longest sentence ever given to a former Congressman. As part of the pardon, he is still required to pay roughly $3.6 million in restitution.

Cunningham, a Republican who lived in the Shelbina and Columbia areas, served in Congress from 1991 to 2005.

While in Congress, Cunningham then drove government contracts their way. He served eight years in prison – the longest sentence ever given to a former Congressman. As part of the partial pardon, he is still required to pay roughly $3.6 million in restitution. Cunningham attended what was then Northeast Missouri State Teachers College and finished his degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a former Top Gun Navy pilot and Vietnam war hero.

Photo of Randy (Duke) Cunningham via Wikipedia

