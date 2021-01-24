Trucker crashes after suffering medical condition on I-35

Local News January 24, 2021 KTTN News
Ambulance with Medic Symbol (accident)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The patrol reports a truck driver was seriously injured after suffering from a medical issue.

Thirty-year-old Kelvin Adcock of Butler was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The accident happened Saturday morning four miles south of Cameron on Interstate 35 when the medical issue occurred. The southbound truck went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on the passenger side of the truck.

The Freightliner was demolished and Adcock was wearing a seat belt.

Post Views: 30
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com