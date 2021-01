Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City resident.

Thirty-year-old Marcos Gonzalez was arrested Saturday night in Clinton County and accused of speeding 107 miles an hour in a 70 zone, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated/drugs, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, and careless and imprudent driving.

Gonzalez also was accused of failure to provide proof of insurance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

