Audio: Standardized test scores for Missouri’s K-12 public school students are on tap to be released in October

Standardized test scores for Missouri's K-12 public school students are on tap to be released in October

August 29, 2021
Student taking a school test
Standardized test scores for Missouri’s K-12 public school students are on tap to be released in October. Due to the pandemic interrupting in-person schooling, many education leaders nationwide have warned that they anticipate test scores to show a learning loss. During a House Budget Committee hearing this week, state Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven, says the test participation rate topped 90-percent.

 

 

Vandeven says the state has tracked data to know which schools educated students in-person versus hybrid or remote learning – and to see if there were regional impacts as well as modes of instruction that made a difference.

