Audio: St. Joseph man pleads guilty in death of two-year-old

A 21-year-old St. Joseph man has pleaded guilty in the drive-by shooting that killed a two-year-old.

Caimon Ramone Stillman admitted he was involved in the August 9th shooting in which Raelynn Craig was shot and killed.

Prosecutors accused Stillman and two others of driving up to another car near the Frog Hop convenience store in midtown St. Joseph and opening fire. The shots hit and wounded the two adults targeted by the men, but also hit 2-year-old Raelynn, in the back, in a car seat.

Stillman has a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 23rd. Two others facing second-degree murder charges have court appearances scheduled for this month.

A court hearing for Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard is set for this Thursday at10 am. Te’Avion Hawkins has a court hearing scheduled for February 25th.

