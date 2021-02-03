Audio: Iowa man sentenced in deadly 2019 boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

State News February 3, 2021 KTTN News
Lady Justice with court gavel
An Iowa man has been sentenced for his role in a 2019 boat crash that killed a central Missouri man.

 

 

62-year-old Kelly Wise of Atlantic, Iowa has pleaded guilty to boating while intoxicated for a deadly boat crash he was involved in at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Wise was driving a boat when it slammed into another with 39-year-old Jason Russell of Eugene, Missouri aboard. Russell, a local race car driver, was thrown from the boat he was in and did not resurface. His body was found the next day. Four others were injured.

A judge has ordered Wise to serve 30 days of jail time followed by two years of unsupervised probation.

