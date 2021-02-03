Audio: Iowa man sentenced in deadly 2019 boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Iowa man has been sentenced for his role in a 2019 boat crash that killed a central Missouri man.

62-year-old Kelly Wise of Atlantic, Iowa has pleaded guilty to boating while intoxicated for a deadly boat crash he was involved in at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Wise was driving a boat when it slammed into another with 39-year-old Jason Russell of Eugene, Missouri aboard. Russell, a local race car driver, was thrown from the boat he was in and did not resurface. His body was found the next day. Four others were injured.

A judge has ordered Wise to serve 30 days of jail time followed by two years of unsupervised probation.

Related