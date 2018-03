A sign making party took place on the campus of Missouri State University Sunday evening to prepare for Springfield’s Walkout For Our Lives. Director of Team Millennia, Hannah Brashers says the 10 am Friday event is not meant as a plea to take away peoples’ guns.

On March 23, Students plan to walk out of the school for 17 minutes to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day.

Like this: Like Loading...