(Missourinet) – Several children have died in a house fire today in south-central Missouri. Jason Taylor with the Missourinet files this report.

Five children have been killed and a woman has been injured today in a mobile home fire near Lebanon. The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown. The children were pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway about the cause of the fire. The identities of the victims have not been released pending family notification.

Like this: Like Loading...