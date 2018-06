The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe invites youth between the ages of 12 and 17 to play Rock Band as part of its summer reading program.

The library will have Rock Band 4 on Xbox set up with guitars, drums, and a microphone in the library’s courtroom Monday, June 11th from 5 to 6 o’clock.

Participants are invited to bring their friends and show off their skills. The library will provide snacks and no registration is required.

