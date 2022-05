Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has voted on record in the past his support for military aid for Ukraine during the ongoing Russian attack but the Missouri Republican says the nearly 40-billion-dollar aid package that passed Senate on Thursday is too much.

Senator Hawley says the latest round of funding for Ukraine goes beyond military help and into something that recent history shows us is unsuccessful.

(Photo of Senator Josh Hawley is a screenshot from a YouTube video)