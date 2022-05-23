Audio: Special Olympics Missouri State Games kicked off on Friday in Columbia

The 2022 Special Olympics Missouri State Games kicked off on Friday in Columbia. The athletes will be competing in volleyball, track and field, aquatics, and powerlifting. Program director Melinda Wrye-Washington says this is their first full event in four years:
“We’re super excited. It’s been a long hard journey here through COVID and people being kept inside. And our athletes, our families and I hope the community, I know all our staff here at Special Olympics Missouri we’re excited to get back out and have a state event here in Columbia, Missouri.”
The 2019 State Games were canceled due to the Jefferson tornado and last year was a one-day event. The opening ceremonies are tonight at 7 at the Carnahan Quad on the Mizzou campus.