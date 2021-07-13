Audio: Payments of child tax credits begin this week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Families will begin getting IRS child tax credits this week.

Most payments will be automatic and will start this Thursday and will arrive about the 15th of each month through the end of 2021, but that will be half of the money due to families. The other half will come with payment of 2021 tax returns.

The payments will be up to $300 for children under 6 and $250 for older children. Families that did not file taxes in the past two years will need to register for the monthly payments ONLINE with the IRS. There are two challenges in registering online. The tool is reportedly not mobile-friendly and, right now, is not available in Spanish.

The federal government will be trying to educate the public about this over the next few months,

