Audio: Governor Parson praises northern missouri’s Macon, during Bicentennial Tour across Highway 36 corridor

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The governor visited seven small northern Missouri towns across the Highway 36 corridor on Monday, as part of his Bicentennial Tour. One of them was Macon, a farming community between Moberly and Kirksville. Governor Mike Parson describes Macon’s Historical Society museum as incredible.

Several presidents have visited Macon over the years, including then-President Barack Obama in April 2010. President Obama spoke at an ethanol plant there.

The governor is praising the work ethic in rural towns along the Highway 36 corridor in northern Missouri, a stretch known as the “Avenue of Genius.” Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX reports the Macon Historical Society presented the governor and First Lady with certificates of appreciation.

The governor also visited the Mark Twain boyhood home in Hannibal and Walt Disney’s hometown museum in Marceline, as part of the tour.

Related