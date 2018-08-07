Audio: Opposition thought to have advantage in Tuesday’s Right to Work vote in Missouri

Voters will determine if Missouri becomes a right to work state in Tuesday’s election. Matt Panik with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, which supports the measure, says his side is being vastly outspent by pro-union organizations who oppose the proposal. He estimates opposition groups have spent $17 million while proponents have raised only $2 million to $3 million.

Panik admits much more money is being spent by the opposition. He thinks the intensity on the opposition side might reflect a view that Missouri could be the last state preventing a chain reaction of more states embracing right to work.

Erin Schrimpf is with the pro-union group “We are Missouri”. She thinks advertising efforts by groups such as Americans for Prosperity are trying to deliberately mislead voters into thinking right to work protects workers interests.

Proposition A would prohibit, as a condition of employment, forced membership in a labor union or forced payments of dues typically known as “fair share fees”.

