Audio: Missouri midterm primary election offers intrigue on several levels

(Missourinet) – Tuesday’s midterm election in Missouri features one big statewide issue, Congressional primaries, and some intriguing local votes.

The most high-profile vote is the Proposition A ballot measure to decide if Missouri becomes a right to work state. It’s a referendum on a 2017 law passed by the legislature that would prohibit mandatory union membership or the collection of union dues as a workplace requirement. The vote is being watched nationally as a bellwether on how other states might respond to right to work efforts.

The U.S. Senate primary features 11 Republican candidates and seven Democrats, although both incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill and GOP challenger Josh Hawley are expected to easily win their contests. Five of Missouri’s eight U.S. House members have primary challengers with St. Louis Democrat William Lacy Clay notably being opposed by democratic socialist Cori Bush.

On the local level, the race for Greene County Presiding Commissioner features a contentious primary between retiring Republican state Senator Bob Dixon and GOP incumbent Bob Cirtin, who’s been accused of misusing tax dollars. Also, the city of Springfield will decide whether it wants to ban pit bull dogs.

