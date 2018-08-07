Crews restore water flow to customers in Daviess County

Daviess County Emergency Management reports as of Monday night, water was being pumped within the Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number One.

An area of the rural district had been without water, or low water pressure, since last Thursday. The news release issued Monday night noted it will take some time for all customers to get water. Crews had discovered a blockage due to calcium deposits in the water line that goes under the Grand River.

The rural water supply district has a precautionary boil advisory for customers in effect until further notice is issued.

Like this: Like Loading...