Audio: NRCS issues disaster declaration for five north Missouri counties

The state Natural Resources Conservation Service has issued a local disaster declaration for five northwest Missouri counties affected by recent Missouri River flooding. Conservation Engineer Marty Comstock says the eligible counties for Emergency Watershed Protection Program aid are Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte.

Governor Parson says he expects to request a federal disaster declaration next week for 14 Missouri counties. Federal assistance is given for restoring certain levees, removal of log jams, sediment removal from drainage ditches and streambank stabilization.