Audio: New Missouri law aims to help certain victims with potential lease problems

A new Missouri law aims to help certain victims with potential lease problems.

The new law that took effect this week is intended to prevent victims or potential victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking from being denied a rental for being a victim. The law expands to protect them from eviction or if they must break their lease agreement. House Bill 243, sponsored by Republican Representative Jim Neely of northwest Missouri’s Cameron, also states that anyone who provides appropriate documentation cannot be charged back rent.