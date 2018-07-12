Audio: Nestle Plant Manager Andy Darley on the future of operations in Trenton

The employment level has risen to 150 workers at the Nestle plant in Trenton.

That goal was reached after just six weeks of operation since Nestle acquired the manufacturing facility from ConAgra June 1st. Plant Manager Andy Darley spoke with KTTN’S John Anthony following the welcome to Trenton event held at the Nestle plant.

Among the topics discussed were products made at the Nestle Plant in Trenton, and how Darley rates the business market for Nestle products.

Trenton Banker Rick Klinginsmith, with the Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri, interviewed by the Missourinet during the event, expressed optimism that the Nestle employment level is a good start for Trenton and Grundy County.

The May 2018 unemployment figures from the state Division of Employment Security indicate Grundy County has an unemployment rate of four and a half percent which is the highest by percentage of any county across northern Missouri.

Like this: Like Loading...