Audio: Missouri’s coronavirus dashboard is set to be re-launched on Wednesday.

A state health official said on Monday that after a “database extract error” incorrectly showed a massive one-day increase in coronavirus cases in Missouri, the problem remains unresolved.

On Saturday, the state health department reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, which would be nearly 3,000 more than the previous record for a single day. But on Sunday, the health department said that number was wrong, blaming the process of migrating data into a new system. The department says it is still working on pinpointing the cause because it is an issue related to the automated rather than the manual entry of data.

The dashboard is expected to be relaunched on Wednesday.

